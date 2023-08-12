Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $71.00. Approximately 397,774 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 365,271 shares.The stock last traded at $57.60 and had previously closed at $62.21.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $140.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).
