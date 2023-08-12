ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, a growth of 11,493.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,237,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ViaDerma Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VDRM opened at 0.01 on Friday. ViaDerma has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.01.

ViaDerma Company Profile

ViaDerma, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on developing and marketing pharmaceutical products, as well as licensing its technology to companies in the pharmaceutical industry in various therapeutic areas. The company's lead product is Vitastem, a tetracycline-based topical antibiotic used for cuts, scrapes, wounds, infections, burns, acne, psoriasis, eczema, and minor injuries.

