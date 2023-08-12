ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, a growth of 11,493.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,237,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ViaDerma Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS VDRM opened at 0.01 on Friday. ViaDerma has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.01.
ViaDerma Company Profile
