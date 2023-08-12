Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 13,238,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 12,487,479 shares.The stock last traded at $88.84 and had previously closed at $87.49.

The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after buying an additional 10,883,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $784,509,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.84.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.