International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Short Interest Up 40,000.0% in July

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, an increase of 40,000.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

International Consolidated Companies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:INCC opened at $0.00 on Friday. International Consolidated Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

International Consolidated Companies Company Profile

International Consolidated Companies, Inc develops and markets CBD products for the pet and animal markets. The company was formerly known as Sign Media Systems, Inc and changed its name to International Consolidated Companies, Inc in September 2007. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

