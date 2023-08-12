International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Short Interest Up 40,000.0% in July

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, an increase of 40,000.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
International Consolidated Companies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:INCC opened at $0.00 on Friday. International Consolidated Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
International Consolidated Companies Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Consolidated Companies
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.