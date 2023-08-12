Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. 2,751,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 553% from the previous session’s volume of 421,070 shares.The stock last traded at $26.57 and had previously closed at $26.55.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.81.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29.
Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.
