Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. 2,751,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 553% from the previous session’s volume of 421,070 shares.The stock last traded at $26.57 and had previously closed at $26.55.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.81.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

Avid Technology Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,845,000 after buying an additional 2,977,539 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,772,000 after buying an additional 710,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after buying an additional 602,451 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,377,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after buying an additional 630,285 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

