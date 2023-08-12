Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 65,900.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 21.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Femasys Stock Performance

FEMY stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.09. Femasys has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a current ratio of 8.02.

Get Femasys alerts:

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 68.87% and a negative net margin of 971.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Femasys will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FEMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FEMY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Femasys by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 221,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys in the second quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Femasys by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys in the second quarter worth $51,000. 9.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Femasys

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.