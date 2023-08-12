CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. 6,416,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 7,421,350 shares.The stock last traded at $6.05 and had previously closed at $5.05.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,954 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 31,612.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,477,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 831,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,955,000 after purchasing an additional 498,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 410,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $734.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 3.82.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.14. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 73.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

