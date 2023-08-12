Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 63,500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Ambow Education Price Performance
AMBO opened at $0.20 on Friday. Ambow Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.
About Ambow Education
