Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,744 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 209% compared to the typical volume of 1,210 call options.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.91. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $940.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.18.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

