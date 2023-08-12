Rekor Systems (REKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Rekor Systems to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 359.69% and a negative return on equity of 130.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 million. On average, analysts expect Rekor Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REKR opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

In related news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc acquired 1,918,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $2,512,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,007,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,944.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 71.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $2.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

