SomaLogic (SLGC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect SomaLogic to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 146.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. On average, analysts expect SomaLogic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SomaLogic stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. SomaLogic has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $388.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SomaLogic by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

