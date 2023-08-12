SomaLogic (SLGC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect SomaLogic to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 146.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. On average, analysts expect SomaLogic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SomaLogic Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of SomaLogic stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. SomaLogic has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $388.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.66.
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
