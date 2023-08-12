Ferroglobe (GSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Ferroglobe to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.95 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, analysts expect Ferroglobe to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of GSM opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $905.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 29,857 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,111,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 962,374 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,307,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 242,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 196,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares in the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.