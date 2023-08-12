Ferroglobe (GSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Ferroglobe to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.95 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, analysts expect Ferroglobe to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ferroglobe Stock Performance
Shares of GSM opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $905.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
