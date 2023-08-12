monday.com (MNDY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.63. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. On average, analysts expect monday.com to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MNDY stock opened at $155.84 on Friday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $189.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 98.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,770 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in monday.com by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 893,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 577.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 649,439 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 88.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,470,000 after acquiring an additional 258,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth about $48,095,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

