monday.com (MNDY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.63. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. On average, analysts expect monday.com to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
monday.com Price Performance
MNDY stock opened at $155.84 on Friday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $189.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.48.
Institutional Trading of monday.com
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.
Read Our Latest Report on MNDY
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than monday.com
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.