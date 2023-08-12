NET Power (NPWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
NET Power Price Performance
Shares of NPWR stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. NET Power has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NPWR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on NET Power in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on NET Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on NET Power in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 22.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NET Power
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
