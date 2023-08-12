Fortrea (FTRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.
Fortrea Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $30.64 on Friday. Fortrea has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $37.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Monday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Fortrea Company Profile
Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.
