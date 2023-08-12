Astra Space (ASTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Astra Space to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Astra Space Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASTR opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.19. Astra Space has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.
About Astra Space
Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services in the United States of America. It operates through Launch Services and Space Products segments. Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
