Astra Space (ASTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Astra Space to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTR opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.19. Astra Space has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Astra Space by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 70,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Astra Space by 89.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36,948 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Astra Space by 58.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35,895 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Astra Space in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Astra Space by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 50,718 shares during the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services in the United States of America. It operates through Launch Services and Space Products segments. Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

