Niu Technologies (NIU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, analysts expect Niu Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.07 million, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

NIU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 3,315.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 587,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 969,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 332,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,058,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 233,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,197.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

