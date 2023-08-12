Altus Power (AMPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Altus Power to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. On average, analysts expect Altus Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Altus Power Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AMPS opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $998.40 million, a P/E ratio of -311.84 and a beta of 0.74. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Altus Power from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, Director William F. Concannon acquired 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $104,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,834,603 shares in the company, valued at $52,427,291.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Concannon bought 18,400 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $104,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,168.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 274,500 shares of company stock worth $1,384,925 and sold 275,000 shares worth $1,497,500. Company insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,973,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 1,571,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 490,886 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 470.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 328,990 shares during the period. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

