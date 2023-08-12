Venus Concept (VERO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.79% and a negative return on equity of 426.69%. The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Venus Concept to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of VERO opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Venus Concept

Venus Concept Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

(Get Free Report)

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.