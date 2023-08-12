Venus Concept (VERO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.79% and a negative return on equity of 426.69%. The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Venus Concept to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Venus Concept Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of VERO opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.78.
Venus Concept Company Profile
Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.
