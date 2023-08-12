Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Biora Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Biora Therapeutics to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BIOR opened at $3.46 on Friday. Biora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics
Biora Therapeutics Company Profile
Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Biora Therapeutics
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Biora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.