Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Biora Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Biora Therapeutics to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOR opened at $3.46 on Friday. Biora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

