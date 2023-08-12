Hesai Group (HSAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hesai Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSAI opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00. Hesai Group has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at about $15,749,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth about $7,695,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the second quarter worth about $1,362,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth about $1,605,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth about $928,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

