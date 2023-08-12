Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Up 278,650.0% in July

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,115,000 shares, an increase of 278,650.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Alpha Services and Price Performance

Shares of ALBKF opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Alpha Services and has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

