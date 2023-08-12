Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Up 278,650.0% in July

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,115,000 shares, an increase of 278,650.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.
Alpha Services and Price Performance
Shares of ALBKF opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Alpha Services and has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.83.
Alpha Services and Company Profile
