Origin Materials Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,845 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 524% compared to the typical volume of 1,257 call options.

Origin Materials Trading Down 16.2 %

Origin Materials stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. Origin Materials has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Origin Materials will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Origin Materials

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO John Bissell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $128,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,223,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,248,077.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Origin Materials news, CEO John Bissell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $128,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,223,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,248,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,633 shares of company stock worth $359,857. 17.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Origin Materials by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Origin Materials by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Origin Materials by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Origin Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Origin Materials by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORGN shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Origin Materials from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

