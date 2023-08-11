Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $130.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 611,176 shares of company stock worth $22,830,011. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

