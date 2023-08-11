Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 611,176 shares of company stock worth $22,830,011 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $130.21 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

