Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,772 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $160.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.92 and a 200-day moving average of $149.34. The stock has a market cap of $431.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.85.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

