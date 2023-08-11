New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.5% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 55,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.9% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 105,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 234,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 29,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.41. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $125.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

