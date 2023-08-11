Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,665 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $23,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $208.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $3,111,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,176,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,260,351.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $3,111,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,260,351.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,124,743 shares of company stock worth $239,966,809 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

