Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 135 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $257.38 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.15 and its 200 day moving average is $245.86. The stock has a market cap of $190.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

