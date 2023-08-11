DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

