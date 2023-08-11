Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 45,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after acquiring an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $423.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.77, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

