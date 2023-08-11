MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Insulet by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $3,052,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $6,547,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $233.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.69. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 262.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $208.54 and a twelve month high of $335.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PODD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Insulet from $370.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

