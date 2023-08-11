Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after buying an additional 98,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $118.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

