Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $233,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $204.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.48. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.72%.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,329 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,759 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.70.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

