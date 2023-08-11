Blume Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 48.1% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.68.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $423.88 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

