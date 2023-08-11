Brighton Jones LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.17. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

