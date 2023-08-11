Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,861 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,032,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,771,000 after purchasing an additional 841,364 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,138,000 after acquiring an additional 472,268 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,066,000 after acquiring an additional 470,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after acquiring an additional 464,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $147.41 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $156.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.65 and a 200 day moving average of $139.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

