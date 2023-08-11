Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $21.24 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.5% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $21,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

