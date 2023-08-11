American Planning Services Inc. Has $374,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.3% of American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,464,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 211.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,678,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after buying an additional 1,819,535 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.86. The company has a market cap of $440.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

