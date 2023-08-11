Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its position in NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,650.00.

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total transaction of $17,401,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $619,845,704.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total transaction of $17,401,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,845,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,830 shares of company stock worth $78,664,454. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $6,119.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6,154.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5,707.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,816.55 and a twelve month high of $6,474.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $123.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

