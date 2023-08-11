Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 3,768 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $28,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after acquiring an additional 364,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,577,000 after acquiring an additional 74,736 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $521.49 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $538.00. The stock has a market cap of $495.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.40.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,017 shares of company stock valued at $356,230,646 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

