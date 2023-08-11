Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 16,703 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

UPS opened at $180.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.33. The company has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

