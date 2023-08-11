Sunburst Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 4.0% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.