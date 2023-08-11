Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 38,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

