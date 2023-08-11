Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,127 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $440.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

