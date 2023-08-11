Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,770 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.86. The firm has a market cap of $440.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

