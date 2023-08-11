Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 75,639 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,639 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $33,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAT opened at $283.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.21 and its 200 day moving average is $236.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

