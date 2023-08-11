MGO One Seven LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $440.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

