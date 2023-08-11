Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 224 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,885 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,845.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,043.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,854.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

