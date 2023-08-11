Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 224 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,885 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,845.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,043.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,854.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
