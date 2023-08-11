Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $197,963,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $144.61 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.53 and a 200-day moving average of $126.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

